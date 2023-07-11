Saudi Arabia’s PIF would love to bring Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe to a Saudi Pro League club for just one year, even if they were then guaranteed to lose him to Real Madrid or another top European club.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, though the reporter adds that Mbappe currently has no interest in leaving the top level of European football, even if it’s only for one season.

Mbappe is one of the very finest players in world football and his future is in some doubt this summer due to PSG being desperate to avoid losing him on a free in a year’s time when his current contract is due to expire.

PSG would ideally love to keep Mbappe, but if they don’t hear some commitment from him soon, they will hold internal discussions over what kind of asking price to set for him.

Jacobs adds, however, that neither Liverpool nor Arsenal are actively considering the France international, despite speculation to the contrary.

While it would be exciting to see Mbappe in the Premier League at some point, it seems Real Madrid are waiting to sign him on a free, whilst also being prepared to move now if the price is right.

As much as Arsenal look an exciting project right now, it’s surely the case that neither them nor Liverpool could afford Mbappe’s wages, hence Saudi clubs also seemingly emerging as genuine suitors for the 24-year-old.

“It’s quite tense currently between PSG and Kylian Mbappe. Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to know in a matter of days whether Mbappe is prepared to sign a new deal. If not, PSG will hold an internal meeting to discuss what price to put him on the market for this summer,” Jacobs said.

“PSG are adamant Mbappe won’t leave on a free next summer, but the player himself continues to indicate he wants to stay at PSG this season. It’s a bit of a power struggle, with a lot of games, and it’s all playing out in public.”

He added: “Right now PSG are just waiting on Mbappe. But if there is no breakthrough they will actively put him on the market. Real Madrid would still prefer to wait until next summer and sign Mbappe on a free, but would consider moving now if the price is right.

“Quite clearly if it’s sky high, with wages and agent fees on top, there will be very few clubs able to afford the deal – probably only the Saudi ones, and Mbappe does not appear to have any interest in moving to the Saudi Pro League.

“What I am told, though, is PIF dealmakers would love to take him for a year, even knowing he would then leave for Real or elsewhere. But Mbappe wants to compete in the Champions League and not take a one-season exodus from it.

“Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with Mbappe but neither are actively considering him.”