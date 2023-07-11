Leeds United urged to sign experienced Newcastle player

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is expected to leave the club this summer and BBC journalist Adam Pope believes that he would be a quality acquisition for Leeds United.

Leeds United goalkeeper Joel Robles is now a free agent after his contract expired last month and the Whites need to bring in a quality replacement.

Illan Meslier is the only reliable goalkeeper at the club right now and the Frenchman has been linked with a move away this summer.

Meanwhile, Darlow has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career.

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet, Pope said: “When you see the names being linked… whether it be [Ryan] Manning, [Gustavo] Hamer, [Ryan] Fraser. Obviously the keeper Karl Darlow, I think that would be a great signing. Angus Gunn, who’s been at Leeds before, is that filling you full of enthusiasm and thinking, ‘Yep, that’s exactly what Leeds need’?”

It is unlikely that he will get regular opportunities, at least as long as Meslier is still at the club. However, he could be a starter for them if the Frenchman decides to move on.

The 32-year-old Newcastle goalkeeper has been linked with other clubs like Bournemouth and Middlesbrough as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up.