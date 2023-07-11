Pre-season training is already in full swing for most clubs, and those in the Championship such as Leicester City will be ahead of their Premier League counterparts by virtue of the fact that their season starts earlier.

Enzo Maresca has a point to prove this season, having flown the Man City nest in the same way as Mikel Arteta did when the Arsenal opportunity presented itself.

The Foxes dropped out of the English top-flight on the final day of last season along with Leeds United, and both will be amongst the favourites to come straight back up if they’re able to get off to a flyer when the whistle goes to kick off the season.

It’s never as easy as that as has been shown many times in the past, so the signings that are made or players that are allowed to leave can sometimes have a marked effect on proceedings.

James Maddison has already been allowed to depart to Tottenham, and Youri Tielemans was at the end of his contract and could move on a free transfer.

Another player who is having to deal with a lot of speculation of late is Harvey Barnes.

It was thought that West Ham were favourites for his signature, but the delay in Arsenal unveiling Declan Rice appears to have hamstrung their ability to bring other players in.

The Daily Mail note that Newcastle were then considered as front runners but that the asking price could put them off.

That may lead to a situation whereby Man United pounce at the 11th hour as the outlet also note their interest in the player, and it could be a case of being in the right place at just the right time.