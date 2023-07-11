Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Brazilian winger Malcom this summer.

A report from Footmercato claims that the Reds appreciate the 26-year-old winger who has impressed with Zenit St Petersburg this past season.

The winger scored 26 goals in 33 matches across all competitions and he picked up 9 assists along the way.

Malcom operates as the right-sided winger but he is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well.

The Brazilian is at the peak of his powers and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool.

It is no surprise that Liverpool are looking at wingers especially with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz as the only natural options at their disposal.

Signing another winger, especially for the right flank could prove to be a wise decision.

Jurgen Klopp has not been able to rotate Mohamed Salah regularly because of the lack of options and the arrival of Malcom will give the German manager more options to work with.

Liverpool will look to bounce back strongly and get back into the Champions League next season. Players like Malcom will certainly improve their chances of competing for major trophies.

The Brazilian failed to make his mark at Barcelona in the past and the opportunity to show his qualities once again at a big club could prove to be difficult to turn down.

He has a contract with the Russian club until 2027 and it will be interesting to see if he is available for a reasonable price this summer.