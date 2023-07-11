Exclusive: Liverpool will only make midfielder transfer bid on one condition, says expert

Liverpool are only ready to make a move for the transfer of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia if the Saints are ready to lower their asking price for the young Belgian.

According to Ben Jacobs, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Liverpool are yet to make a move due to Southampton’s £50million price tag on Lavia, while it seems Arsenal and Chelsea are also yet to firm up their interest in the 19-year-old.

Lavia is undoubtedly a top talent, but it seems Liverpool are determined not to pay over the odds for a player who wants to move after Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Southampton, however, seem ready to wait this one out in the hope of getting a bidding war for Lavia this summer, according to Jacobs.

If an opening offer comes in, it would likely be in the £30m region, with LFC supposedly valuing the former Manchester City youngster at closer to £40m – which is the fee City can buy him back for in a year’s time.

“Liverpool will likely add another midfielder and Romeo Lavia is quite high on the list of options. Lavia would be keen on the move, but price is currently a stumbling block,” Jacobs explained.

“Southampton want £50m for Lavia and Liverpool don’t see him as being worth anywhere near that much. It’s the same for Arsenal and Chelsea. Those two clubs are focused elsewhere for now, but can’t be ruled out. Arsenal want to understand if Thomas Partey will leave. And Chelsea are exploring Brighton’s Moises Caicedo with near-daily talks.

“This is why Southampton are being so firm on price for now. They feel if they wait a little then more suitors may emerge and then they’ll get a bidding war.

“Liverpool view Lavia’s £40m buyback clause – active in 2024 for Manchester City only – as a kind of top-end yardstick for valuation.

“And given Southampton have been relegated, and Lavia is open to a move, it wouldn’t surprise me if starting offers, should they arrive, were more around the low or mid-£30m mark.

“So it’s fair to say Liverpool’s interest is genuine, but there has been no offer yet and there won’t be unless Southampton drop their price. Liverpool generally only move on their terms and timescale. The recruitment team at Anfield are extremely smart and read the market well. That’s why I think Liverpool are in for an extremely productive window.”