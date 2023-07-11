Man United may have to withdraw from Victor Osimhen race as Napoli name their price

There’s still some way to go until the end of this summer’s transfer window, but it may well be that Victor Osimhen now stays at Napoli after the Partnopei named their price for the striker.

Last season, the 24-year-old plundered an incredible 26 goals and four assists in 33 games in all competitions for the Serie A side, per WhoScored, and was one of the main reasons why they went on to lift the Scudetto for the first time since 1990.

To that end, it’s little wonder that the Nigerian has become one of the hottest striking properties on the continent.

Man United have long been linked with Harry Kane by multiple outlets to this point but it would appear that Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy, isn’t in the mood for accepting any offers for his front man again.

That precise situation being the case would naturally see the Red Devils having to pivot and go for other options, one of whom would be expected to be Osimhen.

However, the astronomical price tag that Napoli have placed on his head will surely see Erik ten Hag go shopping elsewhere.

According to Sport Mediaset, Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has suggested that an offer of around €200m/ £170m might be enough to tempt him to part with the striker, with a nod to PSG being the only club that could realistically afford the player.

It will be interesting therefore to see where United go from here if two of their major striking targets are now effectively out of bounds.