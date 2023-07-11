Manchester United have held positive talks over the potential transfer of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs.

Writing on CaughtOffside’s Substack, Jacobs explained that Man Utd have seemingly done some good work on the player’s side of things, but the complication remains agreeing a deal with Atalanta, who want as much as £60million for the young Denmark international.

Hojlund looks a superb talent with a big future in the game, but the Red Devils would rather sign the 20-year-old for closer to £45m, and player sales may also be required after spending their budget on Mason Mount and the imminent arrival of Andre Onana.

Jacobs has mentioned a few names who could be on the move, with Fred and Donny van de Beek unsurprisingly not looking like having much of a future at Old Trafford.

Intriguingly, there’s also some uncertainty over Scott McTominay, according to Jacobs, who has interest from Roma and who may want more first-team football.

“Manchester United’s aim was to bring in two players early in the window for around £100m, as previously reported,” Jacobs said.

“Mason Mount has come in for £55+5m and if Onana arrives then that budget will have been spent. This makes it really tricky for Manchester United to add a traditional No.9 without outgoings first.

“Few would argue against a top striker being needed at Old Trafford, though, and there are players available who could help raise funds. Fred and Donny van de Beek are two of those, and it remains to be seen if Scott McTominay will definitely stay – he’s appreciated by Erik ten Hag but may want more first-team football. Roma are one club who are keen.

“A signing up front all depends on the price, though. If Manchester United were to pursue Rasmus Hojlund immediately they would want to do so for £45m or under.

“Hojlund would love to join Manchester United. But Atalanta want around £60m. Talks with the player’s camp have been positive so it’s now just whether Manchester United can get the price down because there is a gap in valuation as things stand.”