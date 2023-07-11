Exclusive: Manchester United star’s transfer situation has changed, hints Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka no longer seems a priority for the club to resolve in the transfer market despite his future looking in some doubt back in January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Man Utd are focusing on other areas of their squad at the moment, as they need to resolve the Andre Onana transfer situation, as well as making signings up front and in defence.

That means Wan-Bissaka is not currently at the forefront of their thinking, while Romano also suggests his position in Erik ten Hag’s squad may now be safer after his superb form in the second half of last season.

The 25-year-old was slow to get going at Old Trafford but now looks to have more of a key role in the squad, with Romano also making it clear that the club would now not allow a loan departure for the player, but a more important bid would be required.

“There were some doubts about Wan-Bissaka’s future earlier in the year, but it’s not something being discussed now,” Romano said.

“Manchester United have a number of other priorities at the moment – they have to resolve the Andre Onana situation, sign a new striker, clarify centre backs situation and then we will see.

“AWB did excellent in second part of the season so this will become a topic only in case they receive an important bid, not a loan or similar.”