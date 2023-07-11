Mason Mount included in 26-man Man United squad for Leeds test

Fans of Manchester United are likely to get their first glimpse of summer signing, Mason Mount, in a red shirt when the Red Devils take on Leeds in their first pre-season friendly.

After some good old wrangling between United and his previous employers, Chelsea, the deal that was the best for all parties eventually came to fruition.

Now that he’s got a few days pre-season training under his belt, United’s new No.7 can show everyone what he’s about and how well he’ll be able to dovetail into the set up that Erik ten Hag prefers.

Of the 25 that are travelling, Mount will be one of the more senior stars on show, given that United will be mainly taking youngsters on the trip.

From the usual first-team squad, only Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Fred and Jadon Sancho join Mount in their first assignment of the new season.

Arguably some are playing for their places so the fixture is an opportunity for everyone at this stage.

Full squad to face Leeds in Norway

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar.

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marc Jurado, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Rhys Bennett, Will Fish, Alvaro Fernandez, Brandon Williams.

Midfielders: Fred, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Dan Gore, Toby Collyer, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Maxi Oyedele, Charlie Savage.

Forwards: Amad, Jadon Sancho, Shola Shoretire, Noam Emeran, Omari Forson, Joe Hugill.