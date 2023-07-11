Moises Caicedo breaks silence on possibility of joining Chelsea

Moises Caicedo’s desire to leave Brighton and Hove Albion has become public knowledge.

The 21-year-old talent has garnered attention from several top clubs, and it appears that Chelsea, a club he actively wants to join, has emerged as the frontrunner for his signature.

Brighton, aware of Caicedo’s aspirations, have set a significant price tag, which, according to Fabrizio Romano, is between £90 and £100 million, on their prized asset. Negotiations between the two clubs have commenced as they attempt to reach an agreement.

For Caicedo, a move to Stamford Bridge would represent a significant step forward in his career. The young midfielder has showcased immense potential both domestically and internationally, so it really was just a matter of time before a top European club came knocking.

And joining Chelsea would provide him with the opportunity to compete at the highest level and continue his development under Mauricio Pochettino’s top-quality coaching and man-management.

“It’s a big team, that’s true. A very historic team and I can’t say no [to joining] because it’s a very big, historic, beautiful team. The city as well is beautiful. It’s got everything beautiful,” Caicedo told Maria Jose Flores, as quoted by Transfer News Live.

“What kid wouldn’t like to have teams like that talking about him? It’s something I handle well. I try to stay calm. I’m enjoying time with my family which is the most important thing at the moment.

“I know it’s pressure if you put it like that but I’m calm. I’m waiting for what God decides because he knows what is best for me.”

Brighton’s willingness to negotiate a deal suggests that they are open to the idea of selling Caicedo, provided their valuation is met. The substantial price tag reflects the club’s recognition of his immense talent and potential.

As talks progress, it remains to be seen if Chelsea can strike a deal with Brighton and secure the services of the 21-year-old South American.