Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Monaco defender Axel Disasi.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Newcastle have agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old Frenchman.

Disasi has been a key player for Monaco and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle.

The defender has been linked with clubs like Manchester United as well and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can swoop in and secure his services.

The Magpies had one of the best defensive units in the league last season but they need to improve their squad, especially now that they are heading into the Champions League.

They will be up against world-class attackers on a weekly basis and someone like Disasi will certainly help them tighten up at the back.

He could form a quality, long-term partnership alongside Sven Botman at the heart of Newcastle’s defence.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for the central defender and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League next season.