Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes unhappy with one aspect of Premier League life

Things have appeared to be going so well for Bruno Guimaraes at Newcastle United, but the midfielder has noted how unhappy he is with one aspect of life in the English top-flight.

Perhaps more than any other player at St. James’ Park, the Brazilian has lit up proceedings when he’s played, and his boundless energy and enthusiasm couple with a fierce desire to win football matches has clearly proved popular with the locals.

It’s unlikely that they’ll be pleased to hear that one of their star men isn’t happy, however, all is not what it seems.

Speaking to the Charla Podcast, Guimaraes noted that there’s one club above all other teams that he absolutely hates playing against – and with good reason.

“We know Man City is a step above all teams in England, with all due respect,” he said.

“It’s the worst when we play there, I hate it. It feels like we’re children and they’re professionals. Horrible. It feels like they’re playing with 15, and we’re playing with seven.

“You look and say, ‘Wow, there are so many blue guys.’ It’s unbelievable. And they’re all crazy good.”

More Stories / Latest News Photo: Man United’s Mason Greenwood snapped with Antony Elanga in Dubai “I want to inspire kids” – Overweight Man City man opens up on difficulties West Ham set to hold talks over £90k p/w man as David Moyes gets to work in the transfer market

There aren’t too many clubs that can live with Man City when they are in full flight, so Guimaraes won’t be alone in wondering how on earth can anyone can stop them.

And yet, that isn’t going to stop him from trying because his personal pride won’t allow him to give up, and that’s just one of many special qualities that he has, and why he is already so beloved on Tyneside.