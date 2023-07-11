Official: Embarrassing update as League One team agrees deal with Leeds target

It’s vital that Leeds get off to a good start in the Championship as they aim to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

New owners, 49ers Enterprises, and new first-team manager, Daniel Farke, need to work in harmony to ensure a smooth transition on and off the pitch, and when a new sporting director also arrives, that should complete the conduit between boardroom and first-team.

From signings to style of play and everything in between, all aspects of the club need to be in sync if the Elland Road outfit are to have any chance of automatic promotion or, at worst, promotion via the play-offs.

To that end, things haven’t really begun well for the club, given that they’ve lost out on a potential signing to a League One outfit.

According to the official Wycombe Wanderers website, they have signed Manchester City midfielder Kian Breckin, on a season-long loan.

The Daily Mail suggested back in May that Breckin was a target for Leeds, and it appears that the Yorkshire-based club have taken their eye off the ball on this occasion and allowed the League One outfit to get the better of them.

That’s a situation which is unlikely to be acceptable to those connected with Leeds, but if nothing else it will sharpen minds to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.