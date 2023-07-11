Photo: EA Sports release their cover for FC24 game

It’s taken a little while but on Tuesday afternoon, the cover for for EA Sports’ new football game, FC24, was released.

In a nod to players past and present, the cover featured Andrea Pirlo, Vinicius Junior, Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane and Erling Haaland amongst others.

If the depth of talent on show on the cover artwork matches what we expect to see in the game, those who play it should feel completely immersed in the match with the team and players of their choice.

OFFICIAL: The @EASPORTSFC Ultimate Edition cover features a host of stars past and present ? pic.twitter.com/YHqynpwz0P — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 10, 2023

Picture from B/R Football