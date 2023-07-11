(Photo) Jude Bellingham participates in first Real Madrid training session

Jude Bellingham has participated in his first training session since becoming a Real Madrid player.

The England international has linked up with his new teammates for the first time since his £103m move (TM) from Borussia Dortmund last month.

Pictured by the Telegraph, the recently turned 20-year-old was seen putting the work in on Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground alongside manager Carlo Ancelotti.

