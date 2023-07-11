Photo: Lionel Messi lands in Miami by private jet ahead of Inter unveiling

It’s a sight that all supporters of Inter Miami have surely been waiting to see, and on Tuesday afternoon Lionel Messi and his family touched down at Miami airport via private plane.

On Sunday evening the Argentinian World Cup winner will finally be unveiled as an Inter player, and it’s expected that his former Barcelona colleagues, and soon to be Inter team-mates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, will also be involved in a spectacular ceremony to welcome Messi to MLS.

His stay in the league is sure to dwarf the hype that saw even Inter owner, David Beckham’s arrival to LA Galaxy, and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to a league that he is clearly going to be far too good for.