Photo: Man United’s Mason Greenwood snapped with Antony Elanga in Dubai

Disgraced Man United star, Mason Greenwood, has been snapped in Dubai, training with Anthony Elanga.
There’s still no concrete news as to what the Red Devils wish to do with their talented young player, though it’s believed the internal investigation at Man United is shortly to conclude.
Depending on the outcome of that investigation, Greenwood will then know if he has a future at the club or not.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to find that supporters will be divided on the subject either.
? Mason Greenwood pictured training with Elanga in Dubai [@SunManUtd] pic.twitter.com/oL6piTLvq3
— United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 11, 2023
Picture from The Sun