It’s shaping up to be another big week for Leeds United and their supporters.

Although it took some while to be confirmed, now that Daniel Farke is in place as the new first-team manager at Elland Road, things can start moving in the right direction again for the all whites.

The German will know that he has his work cut out getting the team back up to the Premier League at the first attempt, however, he does have the pedigree to do just that after his time at Norwich City so if he can get everyone onside quickly, the club have a real chance of success.

New players will need to be a part of that, and according to a tweet from reliable transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the first one in through the door is likely to happen as early as this Wednesday.

Understand Scottish talent Lewis Pirie will undergo medical tests at Leeds on Wednesday. ????????? #LUFC Deal worth £200k has been agreed with Aberdeen last week. Pirie will sign until June 2026. pic.twitter.com/jenXjNq7YI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2023

Supporters may be a little underwhelmed that it’s a young player that many are unlikely to have heard of, but Aberdeen’s Lewis Pirie will have something about him or the club would hardly waste their time signing him.

New owners, 49ers Enterprises, need to be on exactly the same page as their recruitment department and the first-team manager if Leeds are going to come anywhere close to being promoted, and if it’s believed that Pirie is worth a shot, supporters should at least give the benefit of the doubt for now.