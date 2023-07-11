(Video) Romelu Lukaku willing to take ‘huge pay cut’ to leave Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku is desperate to move to Inter Milan on a permanent deal.

That’s according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who claims the Belgian forward does not see his long-term future at Stamford Bridge, despite agreeing to sign for the club for the second time in his career two years ago in a deal worth a staggering £113m (TM).

And following another successful loan spell back with his former club last season, Lukaku, who scored 14 goals in 37 games, is understandably wanted by the Italians.

Interestingly, so determined to push for a move back to Serie A, the 30-year-old powerhouse striker is understood to be willing to take a ‘huge pay cut’ in order to help the deal across the line.

Chelsea, however, have yet to receive a proposal they’re willing to accept, so all eyes will now be on whether or not Inter Milan’s officials can return with an improved offer.