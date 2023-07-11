Japanese international midfielder Daichi Kamada is currently a free agent and he has been linked with a number of clubs.

According to 90 min, the player was close to joining AC Milan on a free transfer but the Italian giants decided to pull out of the move eventually.

Apparently, clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have now been sounded out regarding a transfer.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs are keen on signing the 26-year-old this summer.

Kamada scored 16 goals in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt last season and he could prove to be a useful acquisition on a free transfer.

Tottenham needed to add creativity and goals from the midfield and they have already signed James Maddison. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to invest in another quality attacking midfielder, especially on a free transfer.

As for Newcastle, they need to add more goals to their midfield and the Japanese international could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Newcastle will be an attractive destination for the players after qualifying for the Champions League and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with the player in the coming weeks.

Kamada has proven himself in the Bundesliga and he will be hoping to prove himself at the highest level in the Premier League if the move goes through.

The two Premier League clubs are unlikely to be the only ones keen on signing the player this summer. He has been linked with clubs like Borussia admond as well. It will be interesting to see where the 26-year-old ends up eventually.