Tottenham considering summer move 26-year-old long-term target

Tottenham are considering a move for the Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

As per Football Insider, the newly appointed Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou wants to add two defenders this summer and Bremer is one of the players on his list.

Spurs are hoping to sign a left-sided central defender and Bremer could prove to be a useful acquisition.

However, the defender joined Juventus last summer and it seems unlikely that they will sanction the departure of a key player after just one season at the club.

The 26-year-old has developed into an important defender for the Italian giants.

He has proven his quality in Serie A with Torino as well and there is no doubt that he is ready for a step up to the Premier League.

In addition to that, the player has a contract with Juventus until 2027 and the Italian outfit paid £45 million when they signed him. They are likely to demand a premium if Spurs come calling.

Tottenham have been linked with other inexpensive options like Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba as well.

Players like Davinson Sanchez have been linked with a move away from the club and Spurs will need defensive reinforcements. It makes sense for Postecoglou to want two defenders this summer.

The Londoners conceded 63 goals in the league last season and two quality defenders could transform them and help them get back into the Champions League.