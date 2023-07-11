Tottenham in advanced talks to sign €30m ace after Maddison and Vicario deals

Tottenham Hotspur are now advancing in talks to sign the Dutch defender Micky van de Ven.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal is now close and it remains to be seen whether Spurs can finalise the agreement over the next few days.

The 22-year-old had an impressive campaign with Wolfsburg last year and he will look to take the next step in his career.

A move to Tottenham would give him the opportunity to showcase his qualities at a higher level and he will look to establish himself as a key player for Ange Postecoglou.

The 22-year-old Dutchman is highly rated around Europe and he was linked with other English clubs like Liverpool recently.

Tottenham have had an impressive window so far and they have secured the services of Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

They must prioritise defensive signings now, especially after conceding 63 goals in the league last year.

Someone like Van de Ven will certainly help them tighten up at the back and he could prove to be an upgrade on players like Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier. The defender is reportedly valued at €30 million and Tottenham certainly have the financial resources to afford him this summer.

The 22-year-old defender is versatile enough to operate on the right side of the central defence as well as on the left. Furthermore, he can operate as the left-back as well.

Apart from his defensive qualities, he will add some much-needed pace to the Tottenham backline as well

The Dutchman is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class defender in the Premier League over the next few years.

