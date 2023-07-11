Tottenham ready to double Harry Kane’s wages ahead of key Ange Postecoglou meeting

Tottenham are reportedly ready to increase Harry Kane’s wages to a staggering £400,000 a week if he stays at the club this summer.

The England international is a top target for Bayern Munich at the moment, but Spurs chief Daniel Levy has not given up hope of keeping him, according to the Telegraph.

Kane could also see his wages double if he commits to a new deal with Tottenham, with the Telegraph reporting he could earn £400,000 a week, up from his current £200k which has previously been reported by the Sun.

Bayern could surely be a tempting destination for Kane as they’d finally offer him a realistic shot at winning major trophies, but the 29-year-old might also have one eye on staying in the Premier League and trying to break Alan Shearer’s record as the top scorer in the competition’s history.

If Kane stays for one more season at Spurs he can get closer to Shearer’s tally whilst also then being free to pick his next club in a year’s time when he’ll be a free agent.

It will therefore be interesting to see if Tottenham can in fact persuade Kane to sign a new contract and possibly ensure they can keep him for even longer.

The Telegraph reports that the player will tomorrow have a meeting with new manager Ange Postecoglou, which could be key to determining his future.