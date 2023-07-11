Transfer news: Chelsea favourites for midfield duo, major Harry Kane update, and more

Good morning and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for more content like this ad-free and straight to your inbox!

Today’s top stories:

AC Milan

Christian Pulisic will be in Italy this week to undergo medical tests and sign in as a new AC Milan player on a permanent deal from Chelsea. Documents are already in place between clubs, Pulisic will sign a contract valid until June 2027.

Al Hilal

Al Hilal have reached a verbal agreement with Lazio for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – more details here.

Arsenal

Barcelona are preparing club statement to announce Vitor Roque as new signing for January 2024. Details confirmed: a €30m fixed fee to Paranaense, plus €26m add-ons performances, goals and trophies related. A further €5m in add-ons if he finishes in the top three of the Ballon d’Or.

Barca announce that Clement Lenglet has permission NOT to start training with the team until July 18. Barcelona still expect Lenglet to leave this summer.

Brighton

Brighton have reached an agreement to sign Romanian talented winger Adrian Mazilu for January 2024. The deal will be signed this week with Farul, Gica Hagi’s club. Negotiations set to be completed. He’ll join the club in 2024.

Gabri Veiga situation looks like one to watch – latest details here.

Chelsea

Moises Caicedo negotiations continue but it’s not straightforward – more info here.

Chelsea have shown an interest in Gabri Veiga, but what about their rivals? Full details here.

Elye Wahi has been strongly linked with Chelsea, but what's the truth? My latest info here.

Reece James' father Nigel: "His ambition is to wear Chelsea armband and captain the side. It broke his heart the season that we've had just gone. Losing games… it really hurt him."

Romelu Lukaku has clarified once again that he's intentioned to stay in Europe. No negotiations with Saudi clubs as of now. Inter will return with new proposal as they still consider Romelu as their priority target.

David Datro Fofana has completed his medical tests as a new Union Berlin player on loan from Chelsea. An agreement has been sealed for him to join on loan until June 2024 with no buy option included.

Official: Rahman Baba leaves Chelsea and joins PAOK as free agent.

Podcast: Will Chelsea's new project actually work?

leaves Chelsea and joins PAOK as free agent. Podcast: Will Chelsea’s new project actually work?

Everton

Ashley Young is set to join Everton on a short term deal, here we go! A medical has been booked to take place later today. Young has accepted the conditions of the deal and will join as a free agent.

Fiorentina

Fiorentina have completed agreement with Empoli to sign Fabiano Parisi on a permanent deal — huge one as he was on the list of many clubs, including also OGC Nice last summer. A five year deal will be signed later this week.

Galatasaray

Galatasaray have sent verbal proposal to Tottenham for Davinson Sanchez — confirmed. I understand the proposal is around €9m fee but Sanchez also has 2-3 more clubs now keen on signing him. Spurs are prepared to let him leave, it’s up to the player.

Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku has clarified once again that he’s intentioned to stay in Europe. No negotiations with Saudi clubs as of now. Inter will return with new proposal as they still consider Romelu as their priority target.

Juventus

Juventus had an interest in this big-name midfielder but there was an issue – more exclusive info here.

Lazio

Lazio president Claudio Lotito: “Milinkovic-Savic has asked me to leave the club, he only wants to leave. Ask him if he’s going to Saudi…Al Hilal? We’re waiting for formal and official documents. Deal is done when documents are signed. The proposal is below €50m.”

Leicester City

Leicester City are interested in Stephy Mavididi as one of the options for this summer. The deal depends on the outgoings now. Club Brugge and Lille are also showing interest in the player, with Montpellier open to cashing in on him as he’s in the final year of his contract.

Liverpool

Liverpool had shown an interest in this La Liga midfielder, but their focus is now elsewhere – more info here.

Manchester City

Could Manchester City be too focused on Josko Gvardiol to rival Chelsea for another major signing? More here.

Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Man Utd future was in doubt earlier this year, but what about now? My latest info here.

Napoli

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis: “We will see Victor Osimhen wearing our shirt next season, that’s for sure. Then if a ‘more than indecent proposal arrives, we will move on and find another top talent as we did with Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen.”

PSG

Betis have full agreement in place with Leeds United for Marc Roca to join on loan with buy option clause.

to join on loan with buy option clause. Hector Bellerin has also agreed terms with Betis days ago, he’s ready to return at the club. Betis, working to complete outgoings before announcing new signing.

has also agreed terms with Betis days ago, he’s ready to return at the club. Betis, working to complete outgoings before announcing new signing. Alex Collado will join Real Betis, deal done — just waiting on the outgoings. Barcelona will have a 30% sell on clause in the deal.

Brazilian 2004 born RB Vinicius Tobias has returned to Real Madrid, as expected. Loan until June 2024 for €500k fee, buy option clause for €15m not mandatory. Deal official and completed.

Southampton

James Ward-Prowse situation may have to wait to be resolved – more info here.

Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou on Harry Kane future: “Kane is one of the best players in the world. I want Harry here and I want to make Tottenham successful. I’m certain he wants that as well. I want to introduce myself and I want to know what he wants to happen to make this football club successful. Then we’ll go out there on the training ground and make it happen.

"Assurances that Kane is staying? I haven't had any assurances. I wouldn't expect any. You're never dealing in definites with this kind of thing. What I know right now is Harry is part of this squad, looking forward to coming back."