US fans will understand Lionel Messi’s standing in the game when the Gold Cup broadcast is interrupted by his unveiling

If US based MLS fans and football fans there more generally hadn’t heard of Lionel Messi before, they will certainly know who he is by the end of next weekend.

Next Sunday the World Cup winning Argentinian, often given the title of the GOAT (Greatest of all Time) by those that have watched him, will be unveiled as an Inter Miami player.

A player that is synonymous with FC Barcelona but who decided that he wasn’t going to hang around for his boyhood club to see if they were able to sign him, only to be let down again as he was in 2021, has made the decision to see out his playing days in Miami, where it’s believed he has had an apartment for many years.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Inter have scheduled an extravaganza billed as ‘The Unveil’ from 8pm (US) on Sunday night, but that’s slap bang in the middle of when the Gold Cup is being broadcast.

As a result, MLS and CONCACAF are having to sit down with both Fox and Univision to try and make this epic event work somehow.

Given that David Beckham remains the highest profile player to grace MLS at this point, soon to be surpassed by Messi, there’s sure to be some leeway with the broadcasters as Beckham remains a hugely marketable asset and popular ex-sportsman.

It could be quite the night for American football fans.