Trent Alexander-Arnold has shown off a new hairstyle in time for next season.

The Liverpool full-back was recently spotted at the Reds’ training complex with less hair than he finished last season with.

When asked by the club’s camera crew to explain his decision to have his hair cut short, the young defender said: “The hair speaks for itself – Fresh start, new season, new me.

“We’re back and we’re better.”

Liverpool’s 2023-24 Premier League campaign is set to start on August 13 against Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea. The game, which is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 p.m (UK time) will be played at Stamford Bridge.