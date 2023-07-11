Video: West Ham unveil ‘anthem’ kit

They have been one of the last to unveil their new shirts for the 2023/24 Premier League season, but West Ham United finally did so on Monday.
Calling it their ‘anthem’ kit, the Hammers home shirts feature ‘bubbles’ detailing across the shirts, as a reference to their club song ‘I’m forever blowing bubbles.’
It’s a traditional claret bodied shirt with sky blue sleeves that have claret trim. An instant Hammers classic and one that is sure to be a hit with supporters that prefer a bit of tradition.
Forever. Everywhere.?
?
Introducing our 2023/24 Anthem kit. ?
— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 10, 2023