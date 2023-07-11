West Ham United striker Divin Mubama is reportedly impressing coaches during pre-season training.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut last season and he scored his first senior goal for West Ham in the UEFA Europa Conference league as well.

The 18-year-old is highly rated at the London club and West Ham are not willing to let him leave on loan this season as per Athletic.

It appears that he could get first-team opportunities next season, and it will be interesting to see if he can make his mark in the Premier League.

The likes of Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca were quite underwhelming for West Ham in front of goal last season and the youngster will fancy his chances of getting adequate game time this coming season.

The talented youngster has already represented his country at the under-19 level, and he has made three league appearances for the Hammers.

If he manages to impress throughout the pre-season, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Hammers handed him more opportunities in the Premier League next year.