West Ham set to hold talks over £90k p/w man as David Moyes gets to work in the transfer market

Having already started their pre-season fixtures with a game against Boreham Wood, it’s imperative that West Ham start to reshape their squad ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign which kicks off in a month’s time.

At the time of writing, the east Londoners still haven’t concluded the sale of captain, Declan Rice, to Arsenal, and that appears to have hamstrung them in the transfer market.

However, one deal could well be in the offing this week, and it could open up opportunities elsewhere if it goes through.

David Moyes needs to bring in at least one striker this summer because if Jarrod Bowen gets injured, the Scot will only be left with the ageing Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

To that end, Calciomercato are reporting that West Ham will step up talks with AS Roma regarding the loan or permanent move of £90k per week (per Capology) flop, Gianluca Scamacca.

As long as the east Londoners can rid themselves of his wages as a start point, that would at least free up some more cash for Moyes to play with.

More Stories / Latest News Edwin van der Sar’s wife shares critical health update on the former Man United and Ajax star Photo: Lionel Messi lands in Miami by private jet ahead of Inter unveiling Barcelona set to sign three more players despite financial woes

Chairman, David Sullivan, needs to back his manager to the hilt again as the Hammers go looking for domestic success and also in the Europa League.

At this point it’s very possible that both Roma and West Ham could face each other in that competition, and were they to do so, it’ll be interesting to see if Moyes refuses permission for Scamacca to play against his old side if only a loan deal can be secured this summer.