West Ham set to offer £20 million for dead-ball specialist

Reports suggest that Southampton is bracing themselves for a potential bid from West Ham United for midfielder, James Ward-Prowse.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the Saints are expecting the Hammers to offer £20 million for the England international – just half the club’s valuation.

Ward-Prowse has been an integral figure for Southampton, demonstrating exceptional leadership skills and a keen eye for set pieces. The midfielder’s pinpoint accuracy in dead-ball situations and tireless work ethic have earned him a reputation as one of the finest playmakers in the country. Consequently, and unsurprisingly, his performances have not gone unnoticed by other clubs, with West Ham seemingly keen on securing his services.

However, the Hammers’ reported bid of £20 million falls significantly short of Southampton’s valuation, leaving the Saints in a difficult position. They value their prized asset at double the amount, reflecting his importance to the team and his potential for further growth.

Set to sell Romeo Lavia amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal, Southampton, following last season’s relegation are in line to lose their two best players. The club’s biggest hurdle will now be to extract maximum value.