West Ham line up move to sign £15m Man City defender

Manchester City West Ham FC
West Ham United are reportedly lining up a transfer move for Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been out on loan a few times now and seems unlikely to quite have enough in him to break into this fiercely competitive City squad.

According to reports, this could lead West Ham to pounce for the youngster in a potential £15million deal this summer.

Harwood-Bellis impressed on loan at Burnley last season and we could now see him test himself in the Premier League if he ends up making the move to the London Stadium, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Fulham are also reported to be showing an interest in the England Under-21 international, so it will be interesting to see where he eventually ends up.

