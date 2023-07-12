23-year-old will be allowed to leave Newcastle by Eddie Howe

Newcastle continue to go from strength to strength both on and off the pitch, but their current and future success won’t be able to be shared by everyone.

As the club and team progress, so those who were once considered good enough but who may not now be in the first team picture will be allowed to leave.

Some players that haven’t yet scratched the surface in terms of making their mark in the senior XI will also be sent on their way, and that latter scenario is one that applies to 23-year-old Kell Watts.

According to Wigan Today, Watts has only made a solitary appearance in the first-team, way back in July 2020 against Liverpool.

Since then he’s been sent on loan to Stevenage, Mansfield, Wigan Athletic and Peterborough, and given the direction that the club are now going in, there’s little hope of Watts making a belated entry into the St. James’ Park hall of fame.

To that end, Wigan Today report that the Latics are trying to get the player, who reportedly has 12 months left on his Magpies contract, back to the DW Stadium.

It isn’t clear at this stage whether it’s a loan deal that’s preferred or a permanent one, either way it would be preferable that being kept in the background on Tyneside, waiting in vain for a first-team opportunity to open up.