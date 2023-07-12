Aberdeen legend is disappointed that his favourite player is joining Leeds United today

Wednesday is a big day for Leeds United for two reasons, one of which concerns the signing of a gifted young player.

Daniel Farke has taken his side off to Norway to kick-off their pre-season with a fixture against Man United, a game in which the new manager of the Elland Road outfit will have a first chance to see how well his squad have adapted to his methods in the short space of time that he’s overseen the first-team.

The next couple of weeks will likely be more about information gathering for the German. What players can he rely on from the start of the Championship season, which stars need to be shipped out, who needs to be brought in…

Whatever decisions are made by Farke, he needs to be backed to the hilt by new owners, 49ers Enterprises.

As long as everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet, Leeds will get back to where they want to be far quicker than if the board were at odds with the manager.

One player that Farke is likely to have at his disposal after the Norway trip is young Aberdeen star, Lewis Pirie.

He’s set to sign for the Yorkshire-based outfit on Wednesday, and that’s a decision that has disappointed Dons legend, Willie Miller.

‘Aberdeen will be disappointed teenage striker Lewis Pirie appears set to sign for Championship club Leeds United,’ Miller wrote in the Press and Journal.

‘The 16-year-old is reportedly set to sign on at Leeds in a move that could be worth up to £200,000 in compensation for the Dons.

‘However, Aberdeen will be frustrated he is set to move on.

‘It is disappointing we will not get to see a striker who scored 51 goals last season push to break into the Aberdeen first team.

‘The downside of the development programme is that youngsters are allowed to go at a very early age for very little compensation.’

It may take Pirie time to get used to the rigours of the English Championship, but it’s clear from Miller’s words that the Dons need to hang on to such talent in the future.