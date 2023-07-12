Chelsea have already identified their Christian Pulisic replacement

No sooner has Christian Pulisic been shown out of the Stamford Bridge exit door than Chelsea have already identified his replacement.

The USMNT star has become one of a number of big-name Blues players that have been moved on by the club this summer.

Not content with the dramas of the last two transfer windows, owner Todd Boehly has made it a unique hat-trick, only this time it’s for outgoing rather than incoming players.

It isn’t clear at this point just how many players have wanted to leave the west London outfit and how many have been forced out, given that it’s believed that Chelsea are flying close to the wind with regards to keeping within Financial Fair Play boundaries.

More Stories / Latest News Michael Emenalo set to become Saudi Pro League’s director of football Photo: Roma in chaos as manufacturer’s shirt numbers include watermark Harry Kane is still a Tottenham player but for how much longer after latest development

In any event, Pulisic has now gone, and so the board of the club need to get to work to sign his replacement as the start of the new Premier League season is in just one month’s time.

According to ESPN sources, the player that has been identified as Pulisic’s replacement is Lyon star, Rayan Cherki, and as the attached DataMB graphic shows, he’s better than the American in all aspects bar assists.

The outlet also suggest that it’s Lyon’s own FFP issues that are behind their reasons for allowing Cherki to potentially leave the club, with the player believed to be interested in the move to west London.

A deal is a way off yet, though there’s plenty of time to get it over the line should the Blues follow up their initial interest.