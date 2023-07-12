Fulham fan banned from football for homphobic chant, will face fine

A Fulham supporter has been banned for three years from football after homophobic chanting in February.

The incident took place during 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where Josaiah Norman was caught using the homophobic slur ‘rent boy’ during the match. Norman, 25, pleaded guilty to the offence at Westminster Magistrates Court, report the BBC.

In addition to the ban, Norman was fined although it is not yet clear how much.

We’re proud to support Stonewall’s #RainbowLaces campaign Football is for everyone, which is why it’s so important to speak out against discrimination and in support of the LGBTQ+ community ???? ?? https://t.co/TyjCG7QqYq pic.twitter.com/zDDGmeB9a5 — Premier League (@premierleague) November 25, 2021

The Football Association also have the ability to charge clubs for their fans’ actions, but have not taken the opportunity to do so on this occasion. The incident was condemned by Fulham and Chelsea at the time, the latter of which reported the incident and gave evidence.

The Premier League has for some time supported civil rights for the LGBTQ+ community, in particular with their rainbow laces campaign, however like many large companies have been accused of a largely superficial response to discrimination at times.