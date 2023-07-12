Gabby Agbonlahor’s controversial opinion on Mason Greenwood’s Man United future

Recently seen training with Man United team-mate, Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood appears to be working hard to get back into contention for a place in the Red Devils squad.

It’s been 18 long months since Greenwood last set foot on a football pitch in earnest, and the club as well as first-team manager, Erik ten Hag, really have the most difficult of decisions to make over the course of the next few weeks regarding the 21-year-old’s future.

Before he was suspended by the club over allegations that were subsequently dropped, Greenwood was in fine individual form.

Indeed, there’s little doubt that the youngster is a fine football player but has let himself down with his decisions away from Man United.

Mason Greenwood trains alongside Man Utd teammate as he looks to get career back on trackhttps://t.co/sP2ipzk5wk pic.twitter.com/jcsyXPdxp4 — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) July 11, 2023

Given the nature of the original allegations, and notwithstanding that Greenwood is still an innocent man in the eyes of the law which shouldn’t be forgotten, ten Hag is stuck between a rock and a hard place in terms of the decision he makes regarding the player.

From a purely footballing perspective, Greenwood would absolutely add something to United’s front line if he gets back to match sharpness.

However, the pressure that the player would be under at every away ground, and the club potentially losing sponsors because of a perceived outcry is likely to lead to the club having to move the player on.

TalkSPORT’s Gabriel Agbonlahor certainly believes that should be the case.

“I don’t think he will play in the Premier League again,” he said on the Sports Breakfast show (h/t talkSPORT).

“I think his reputation is damaged at Manchester United and England, I do think he will play on again in a different country, a different league.

“And that’s down to them clubs, their managers and their owners if they decide to sign Mason Greenwood.

“But I do feel living in England, being at football games, seeing what fans are like at games, I can’t see him going out there and playing for Manchester United again.”