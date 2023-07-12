Harry Kane is still a Tottenham player but for how much longer after latest development

It’s believed that new Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou, will soon have a meeting with Harry Kane to thrash out exactly what the current situation is from the striker’s point of view.

With only 12 months left on his current Spurs contract, it appears that the north London side’s all-time top scorer is ready to call time on his White Hart Lane career.

The issue appears to be, as it always has before, that chairman, Daniel Levy, doesn’t intend to sell his prized asset and would apparently prefer him to sign a new deal with the club.

That unlikely scenario could be reversed if Postecoglou hits the right notes in any meeting, although the Australian might be too late.

According to a tweet from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Kane has an agreement with Bayern Munich and is convinced he can win the Champions League with the Bavarians.

?? As reported: Harry #Kane made 100 % clear that he only wants to join FC Bayern! He’s not considering a move to another club abroad. ?? It’s an agreement between Kane & Bayern ??

?? Kane is convinced that he can win the Champions League with Bayern & Tuchel. @SkySportDE… https://t.co/XrZWjwNXWq — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 12, 2023

Such a move may give the England captain the chance to win some silverware, before coming back to the Premier League in a few years to break Alan Shearer’s all-time goalscoring record of 260 (Kane is currently on 213).

Can Daniel Levy really be playing such a high stakes game of poker that he really believes that right up to the transfer deadline, Kane will still sign on?

If he refuses to budge, Kane can simply walk away for nothing in 12 months time, and Spurs fans will surely then vent their ire knowing that they could’ve had money in the coffers to spend on new signings this summer.

Who will blink first?!