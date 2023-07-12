Jordan Henderson set to accept Saudi offer but Liverpool captain’s lack of morals will leave a sour taste

When money talks, all of the morals that football players espouse that they stand by goes out of the window, and that certainly appears to be the case for Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson.

With only a month to go until the start of the new Premier League season, and with the Reds already back in pre-season training, it appears that the England international is leaning towards accepting a move to the Saudi Pro League.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic (subscription required), a decision from the player is expected imminently, which would then lead to talks between Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq and Liverpool.

The former Reds legend is believed to be the driving force behind trying to persuade the 33-year-old that his immediate future lies in the Saudi Pro League, where it’s believed Henderson will quadruple his wages.

According to Capology, he currently earns a not insignificant £140,000 per week.

Given how the player has always been a voice in support of LGBTQ rights, and as the picture above shows he has been happy to wear a rainbow captain’s armband, that he would be willing to go to a league that outlaws homosexuality for the promise of riches beyond his wildest dreams leaves football fans questioning his morals, and whether he actually had any genuine support for the cause in the first place.

For Jurgen Klopp it’s a headache he can surely do without, and the wider picture is that the Premier League will now absolutely realise that they’ve got a fight on their hands to ensure that their brand remains front and centre over the next few seasons.