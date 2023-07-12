Jorginho’s wonderful response to Arsenal fans over Rice signing

You’ve got to admire Jorginho’s sense of humour after the Arsenal star was asked directly about the signing of Declan Rice.

The West Ham captain has been on the verge of becoming the Gunners record signing for the past eight days but the deal still hasn’t got across the line.

That was always going to lead to supporters of both sides questioning if the deal was actually ever going to happen.

With everything believed to have been agreed over a week ago between the two Premier League clubs, there doesn’t appear to be any logical reason why things have been held up for so long.

A new app called The Residency appears to have taken off in a big way, with some huge football names signing up to be part of it.

On Tuesday, Jorginho did a live Q&A, and was asked by user Bobby, ‘when are Rice and Timber joining?’

His response was priceless, and detailed on The Residency’s official Twitter feed:

It’s somewhat refreshing when not even the players have a clue what’s happening, or maybe that was a red herring answer as the player surely couldn’t have divulged such information on a public forum before all of the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed.

Either way, fair play to Jorginho for entering into the spirit of things.