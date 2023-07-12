If Leeds United are to get back to the Premier League promised land at the first time of asking, then every little detail at the Championship club has to be spot on during 2023/24.

The Elland Road outfit are once again in a period of transition as the first-team players get used to new manager, Daniel Farke, and his backroom staff, whilst Farke and others learn what the new owners, 49ers Enterprises, expectations are.

Any difficulties initially will have to quickly be smoothed out if the Yorkshire-based club want to hit the ground running at the start of the new season, and it’s incumbent upon every part of this massive club to work together for the same aim – immediate promotion.

At present, Leeds are without a sporting director after Victor Orta was sent packing towards the end of last season after a series of under-par signings.

That scenario could be about to change, however, with the Daily Mail noting that Leeds are in contact with Premier League club, Brentford, regarding their technical director, Lee Dykes.

Leeds want Dykes to become their new director of football, though it’s unclear what sort of compensation will be required to release him from his current contract in west London.

Once a director of football is in place, whether that be Dykes or otherwise, at least then Leeds can start to move forward as one.