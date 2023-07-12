Liverpool identify exciting defensive signing who could cover Robertson & Van Dijk

Liverpool appear to have identified a potential centre-back signing that could tick a handful of boxes this summer.

The Reds’ interest in Levi Colwill of late has been well-documented amid the search for a defender capable of providing cover in the left-back position and acting as a potential successor to Virgil van Dijk.

Talks between the Merseysiders and the Chelsea star’s representatives, however, as reported by Steve Kay for Anfield Watch, may very well suggest that the club believes they have found the ideal option to tick those boxes.

Looking into the statistics, it certainly seems the case that the England U21s international is the ideal option to learn the ropes from the talismanic No.4, with Statsbomb finding similarities between the pair from the former’s loan spell at Brighton.

Whether the Reds can prise the centre-half away from Chelsea remains to be seen, with Mauricio Pochettino no doubt unlikely to take kindly to the prospect of another Academy prospect being snatched away in the summer window.

All that may very well hinge on which club can promise more first-team minutes – not to mention whether Liverpool can match the Blues’ likely astronomical asking price.