€40m Liverpool transfer target has made decision on his future

There’s some potentially significant Liverpool FC transfer news emerging as it looks like Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram is now ready to stay at the club for at least one more season.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has impressed in Ligue 1 in recent times, and that led to interest from Liverpool this summer, as reported by CaughtOffside columnist Neil Jones among others.

However, French outlet L’Equipe now claim Thuram seems to be preparing not to move this summer, which has emboldened Nice to raise their asking price to around €40million for the 22-year-old.

It remains to be seen if anyone will end up trying to come in for Thuram, but Liverpool’s focus now seems to be on Southampton’s Romeo Lavia instead, with Fabrizio Romano providing an update on that in his exclusive CaughtOffside column today.

Thuram is another impressive talent who could surely strengthen this Liverpool side, but a deal now surely looks off the cards for this summer, barring a surprise turn of events later in the window.

Lavia has the benefit of being proven in the Premier League, so may be the better option for LFC as they look to add a third signing in the middle of the park after already announcing the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.