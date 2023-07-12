Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains Manchester City transfer stance on in-demand duo

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the situation regarding Manchester City attacking midfield duo Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that City are keen to keep hold of Silva, so won’t be easy to negotiate with, even if the Portugal international is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The transfer news expert adds that Mahrez also won’t be easy to prise away from the treble winners, though it seems the Algeria international could be allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium for the right price.

“This remains a slow situation, not something imminent like today or tomorrow from what I’m told,” Romano explained.

“Saudi clubs are pushing for both Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez but trust me, negotiating with Manchester City is not easy at all.

“City are insisting to keep Bernardo, while PSG want Bernardo as top target too. For Mahrez, City ask for an important fee.”

City fans will surely hope to see both these players stay after their contribution to the team’s incredible success in recent years, while the club have already suffered the blow of losing Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer this summer.

Arsenal ran Pep Guardiola’s side pretty close in last season’s Premier League title race, so it’s surely not a wise move for the club to let too many of their best players leave, even if they do have a very strong-looking squad and the resources to replace these key performers with other big-name signings.