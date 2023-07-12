Man United player ratings: Mount impresses on debut as ten Hag gives kids a chance

Wednesday afternoon saw Man United have their first run out of their 2023/24 pre-season against Leeds United in Norway, and Mason Mount’s debut for the Red Devils.
It’s a game in which he impressed as Erik ten Hag’s side emerged as 2-0 winners.
Although the all whites managed to keep a clean sheet for the majority of the match, they were finally undone when Noam Emeran opened the scoring in the 67th minute, and that was followed in the 81st by a second from Joe Hugill.
MAN UNITED PLAYER RATINGS VS LEEDS UNITED
Tom Heaton
Didn’t have an awful lot to do but what showed his concentration when needed in a solid performance (6)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Didn’t get forward as much as usual which might be a worry for ten Hag, though he defended impressively throughout (4.5)
Raphael Varane
Never troubled and was a huge presence at the back when required (6.5)
Lisandro Martinez
Had to get back quickly to stop Leeds from scoring, was comfortable in possession and barely put a foot wrong (5)
Alvaro Fernandez
Was able to move forward on occasion and nearly scored. Another who had a solid if relatively quiet game (5)
Kobbie Mainoo
As with Mason Mount, was a standout performer for the Red Devils. Protected the defence beautifully (7)
Mason Mount
His debut couldn’t really have gone much better, a few wayward passes notwithstanding (7)
Hannibal Mejbri
Got stuck in at every opportunity and didn’t shirk a tackle. Carved out some great openings (6)
Amad Diallo
Was bright and sharp, and did everything asked of him (5.5)
Jadon Sancho
A player still shorn of confidence and it showed. On this performance he should be worried (4.5)
Omari Forson
Wasn’t able to showcase any of his skill set because he didn’t impose himself when he had the chance (4)
SUBS
Matej Kovar
Great when playing out from the back and capable on the ball. A decent showing (5)
Rhys Bennett
Had a few moments where he had to stand tall and he didn’t disappoint (5)
Will Fish
Authoritative, cool, calm and collected. A mature performance that ten Hag will have noticed (6.5)
Marc Jurado
Wanted to surge through the gears whenever he had the chance, and looked lively (5)
Brandon Williams
Did well on his return and won’t be disappointed with his cameo (5.5)
Dan Gore
Was mature in possession and kept things nice and simple (5.5)
Isak Hansen-Aaroen
Enjoyed driving at the heart of the Leeds defence and thriving in possession (6)
Charlie Savage
Always going to have pressure on his shoulders because of his dad, but took everything in his stride (4.5)
Shola Shoretire
Still needs to learn how to control the game when in possession. Flashes of brilliance (4)
Noam Emeran
Huffed and puffed and finally broke Leeds’ resistance with a decent finish (5)
Joe Hugill
Scored a cracker and worked hard throughout. Almost scored another and will be delighted with his contribution (7)