Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is still available on the market even if there doesn’t appear to be much progress being made on a move away, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Maguire hasn’t really lived up to expectations for much of his time at Old Trafford, and it makes sense that he’s available this summer, though Romano also insists it’s not too surprising that the defenders’ market doesn’t seem to be moving much at the moment, as it’s still waiting for a domino effect of deals to move things along.

Maguire could be a tempting option for the right price, but it has also been suggested by the Manchester Evening News that the Red Devils are struggling to find buyers at the moment due to asking for £50million for the England international.

Man Utd will surely need to lower those demands at some point, but it’s also surely fair enough that they don’t want to make a huge loss on a player who cost so much to sign from Leicester City back in 2019.

Providing an update on the situation, Romano also said Maguire would still be prepared to stay and fight for his place in Erik ten Hag’s side.

He said: “I’m aware of reports on Harry Maguire’s price tag proving an issue, but I think it’s a normal moment on the market where almost no one is signing centre backs, apart from Tottenham working on some players in that position. So it’s understandable if United are struggling to find buyers, because the domino has not started yet.

“Maguire remains available on the market for sure. But he’s also prepared to fight for his place in case nothing will happen. He will speak to Erik ten Hag in the next days.”