Manchester City to poach 16-year-old talent from Manchester United

Manchester City are set to take revenge on rival Manchester United for stealing away two of their young talents by bringing in one from Old Trafford.

Tyler and Jack Fletcher, sons of former Scotland and United stalwart Darren Fletcher, moved to the Red Devils this week from Manchester City. According to the Mirror, City will now bring in 16-year-old talent Harrison Parker in the other direction. The central defender joined in 2021 after a number of years at Arsenal, but will now represent a third member of the so-called ‘big six’.

Parker is already an English youth international at his age group too, and looks set for an enormously bright future. United had offered him a deal after making his debut with their under-18 side, but City will now have to stump up a significant fee in order to allow United to let him go.

For the player himself, it is a tough choice between the two Manchester sides. City have the draw of potentially working with Pep Guardiola and are at a higher level, but equally competition is more fierce. Erik ten Hag might be able to afford him more opportunities down the line. Clearly Parker feels he is better served at City.

 

