Newcastle staff left impressed in training by 2023 signing

Anthony Gordon was perhaps a disappointing signing for Newcastle fans following his switch from Everton, though may very well continue to benefit from strong support amongst the coaching staff.

The Athletic (via Geordie Boot Boys) now reports that the England U21s star impressed in training, with particular emphasis being placed on the player’s fitness.

Assuming that the 22-year-old can build on an extremely positive post-season, in which he played a key role in the national side lifting the U21s European Championship trophy, there’s no question that the player can start building a more positive relationship with the fanbase.

The potential is evidently there, which will be music to the ears of a manager like Eddie Howe who prides himself on developing talented starlets first and foremost.