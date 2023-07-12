Photo: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan shirt number revealed

A new era begins for USMNT star and AC Milan new signing, Christian Pulisic.

Like many of his former Chelsea colleagues, he has left the chaos at Stamford Bridge behind, looking to resurrect his football career at one of Serie A’s most storied clubs.

It isn’t clear why the American attacker left the Premier League outfit, though it’s believed that the club have to fall in line with Financial Fair Play and that may be behind the mass exodus from west London.

In any event, with Pulisic now a Milan player, photos show that his jersey is already being sold in shops, and he’ll wear the No.11 shirt.

