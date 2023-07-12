Photo: Roma in chaos as manufacturer’s shirt numbers include watermark

With only a few weeks to go until the start of the Serie A season, AS Roma are in chaos after someone noticed that a design that the club are using within their set of shirt numbers had been left with a watermark.

It means that all of the shirts with numbers are likely to be recalled, and all shirt numbers sent to the club already will need to be changed.

It’s believed that neither Roma, nor kit manufacturer, Adidas were at fault for the error.

An ancient map of Rome has been printed on each number, but as it appears that this stock design was taken from the internet, whoever did so forgot to get the watermark removed and no one spotted it until it was too late.

Roma and Adidas are reportedly working to fix their new 2023-24 season jerseys after realising they had included a copyright watermark on the design https://t.co/IHFFbtCINV #ASRoma #Adidas #SerieA #SerieATIM #Calcio @Footy_Headlines — Football Italia (@footballitalia) July 12, 2023