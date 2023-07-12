Premier League defender hit with FA charge after 375 alleged breaches of betting rules

It’s never a good look when football players are caught gambling, in direct contravention of FA rules, but one Premier League star has been charged with an incredible 375 alleged breaches.

After what has happened to Ivan Toney recently, the Football Association have set a clear precedent, and any other players falling foul of what are stringent and necessary rules, can surely expect the book to be thrown at them.

Toney was banned for eight months after admitting 232 breaches, per Metro, and is currently serving that ban.

Given that the player in question on this occasion has many more charges hanging over him, if proven, it could potentially lead to a ban of a year or more.

Whatever the outcome, it’s clearly not the best time for Nottingham Forest’s Harry Toffolo.

According to Metro, the defender committed the alleged breaches between 22 January 2014 and 18 March 2017, and may have thought that as so much time has passed since, that he’d got away with it.

More Stories / Latest News Jorginho’s wonderful response to Arsenal fans over Rice signing Man United player ratings: Mount impresses on debut as ten Hag gives kids a chance Former Premier League winger now prefers West Ham move over Newcastle

Though he wasn’t a player for the Midlands-based outfit during the time in question, it will be Forest that will have to shoulder the burden of his loss if the FA decide to come down hard on him.

At 27 years of age, any significant ban for Toffolo at this stage will arguably deny Forest the player’s supposed prime playing time.

Metro note that he has one week to respond to the charges.